First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 46,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $37.76 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09.

