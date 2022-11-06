Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,224 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $93.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.09. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

