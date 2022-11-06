Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,094 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $81,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,020,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $75,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,868.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,149 shares of company stock worth $6,121,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.