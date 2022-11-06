abrdn plc Purchases 70,469 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

abrdn plc grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,129 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,469 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.