Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIR. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 17.7 %

VIR stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.01.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,422,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,413,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,434,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,208 over the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.