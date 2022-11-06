Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,601,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.93. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $36.08.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.23 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $179,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $588,787.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,859,431.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $179,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,963. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. StockNews.com lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.