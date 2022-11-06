Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Ameren by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

