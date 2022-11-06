abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 82.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 2,863.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ETR shares. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.53.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.39. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.58%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

