Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $122.00 Average PT from Analysts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.53.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Entergy stock opened at $110.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.39. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

