Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Lowered by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.