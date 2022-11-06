Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,555 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

GLW stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

