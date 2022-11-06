abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,330,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,980,000 after purchasing an additional 75,826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,639,000 after purchasing an additional 205,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $174.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.11.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

