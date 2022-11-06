TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Cut by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. CWM LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG opened at $579.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $564.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.21. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cfra raised their price objective on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.58.

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,418,311. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

