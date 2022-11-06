abrdn plc Raises Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $241,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $161.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $162.79. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.11.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

