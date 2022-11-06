Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Reduced by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,130,000 after purchasing an additional 175,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,670 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -766.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CINF. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

