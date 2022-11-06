Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

NYSE:LNC opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

