Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.
Lincoln National Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:LNC opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
