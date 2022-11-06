Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PTON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.55.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PTON opened at $9.39 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $61.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 92.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 133.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.