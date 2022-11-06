49,033 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 251,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 112,057 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

PTEU stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39.

