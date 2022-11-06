264,292 Shares in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 264,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 915.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQ. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

IQ opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

