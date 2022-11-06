Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 22,090 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of E. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,396,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after buying an additional 462,671 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 594,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 375,699 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ENI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,021,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,488 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in ENI by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,112,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,534,000 after purchasing an additional 197,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on E. StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ENI from €18.50 ($18.50) to €19.00 ($19.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ENI from €15.40 ($15.40) to €14.10 ($14.10) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

