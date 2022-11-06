Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Stock Position Lowered by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,485 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTIN opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

