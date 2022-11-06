OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LANC. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $200.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $201.90.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LANC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,803.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,803.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.