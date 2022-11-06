OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 65,867 Shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,867 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Cartica Acquisition worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CITE. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth $200,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth $346,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CITE opened at $10.23 on Friday. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

