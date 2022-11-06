OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.04 Million in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 111,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return by 1.0% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 224,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return by 27.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 915,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RJA opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $11.03.

