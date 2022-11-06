First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Lowered by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $46.79 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

