OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating) by 311.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,230 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Consilium Acquisition Corp I were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,000,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,805,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,239,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $4,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSLM opened at $10.02 on Friday. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

