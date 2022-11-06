OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWO. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 330,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 52,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the first quarter worth $367,000.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWO stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

About iShares MSCI Austria ETF

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

