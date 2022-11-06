OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 41,994 Shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Rating) by 430.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS IMFL opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45.

