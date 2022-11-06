OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 4,060 Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63.

