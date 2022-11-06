38,445 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 46.2% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 73.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 56,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 48.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Price Performance
Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17.
