Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,233 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $1,598,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $39.96 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71.

