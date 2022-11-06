OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,465 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13.

