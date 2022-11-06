Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT) Position Boosted by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT – Get Rating) by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 5.46% of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X by 64.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period.

Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of WANT opened at $20.32 on Friday. Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $111.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20.

