OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JJT opened at $58.60 on Friday. iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $54.89 and a 1-year high of $149.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.27.

Get iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN alerts:

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.