50,775 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DEHP opened at $21.03 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.16.

