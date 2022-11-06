OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.18 Million in iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 18.73% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN during the first quarter worth $791,000.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44.

