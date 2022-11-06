OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 58,492 International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.89% of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Performance

IDME opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.

Get International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF alerts:

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.