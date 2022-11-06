OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,304 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 38,407 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

BATS:KNG opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.