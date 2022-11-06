63,280 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $19.89 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38.

