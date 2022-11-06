Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Position Boosted by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Rating) by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,379,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,905,000 after acquiring an additional 689,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,297,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,408,000 after buying an additional 743,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OVL opened at $30.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $41.74.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.