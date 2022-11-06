OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares Ultra Utilities worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Utilities Price Performance

Shares of UPW stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Utilities has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62.

ProShares Ultra Utilities Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

