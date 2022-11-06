Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 14,576 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,564,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 47.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after buying an additional 700,258 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,626,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,787,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 564.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after buying an additional 424,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIEN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

CIEN stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,792 shares of company stock worth $1,753,062 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

