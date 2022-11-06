Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 19,952 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,456,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,883,000 after purchasing an additional 202,990 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 81.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,966,000 after purchasing an additional 152,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

nVent Electric Trading Up 5.3 %

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,477.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,912 shares of company stock valued at $434,039. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.39. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.88.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.