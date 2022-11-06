Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 20,009 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,009 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOH. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 172,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,713,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $865,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,456 shares of company stock worth $77,573,621. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $330.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.07. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.07.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

