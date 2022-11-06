Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 11,487 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Targa Resources by 67.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $341,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 488.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Shares of TRGP opened at $70.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

