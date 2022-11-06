Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,940 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKI. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 30.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $130.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

