Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,902 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Masimo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Masimo by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Masimo by 1,656.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Masimo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $125.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

