OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of KFVG stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $27.09.

