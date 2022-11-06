Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $63.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Stifel Financial

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.