Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after buying an additional 362,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

